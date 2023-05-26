Mary Ann (Walter) Tetley

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM FRIDAY TO 8 PM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
very rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 8 AM Friday to 8 PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Mary Ann Walter "MeMe" Tetley, 79, of 150 Nixon Street, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 18, 2023, surrounded by her family. Mrs. Tetley was born in Concord, NH on June 29, 1943, the daughter of William Ralph Walter of Tallahassee, FL and the late Paraskevoula Pappanickolaou "Paris" Walter. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by a sister, Cynthia Mulleavey. Always the loving homemaker, MeMe was a devoted wife, mother, and YiaYia. She co-owned and helped operate her family's restaurant, the Longhorn Palace in Lincoln, NH. She spent her time between Lincoln and Jacksonville, FL, where she attended school and made her "home". Upon her move to North Carolina, she became a member of the American Legion Auxiliary William Paul Stallings Unit #126 in Hertford. Surviving along with her father are her husband of 53 years, Philip Edmund Tetley; two daughters, Parisanne Turcotte of Edenton, and Angela Taylor (Robert) of Chesapeake, VA; two sisters, Elaine Miller of Tallahassee, FL, and Kathie Dangelo of Woodstock, NH. MeMe was the beloved "YiaYia" to her two grandsons, Philip Alexander "Alex" Turcotte and Robert Joseph "R.J." Turcotte. They were the center of her universe. She helped raise them and shape them into the young men they are today. MeMe will forever be loved and missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends. A Celebration of Life to remember and honor MeMe will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023, from noon until 4 p.m. at the American Legion Post #126, Hertford. Another Celebration of Life will be held in New Hampshire at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post #126, 111 W. Academy Street, Hertford, NC 27944. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
