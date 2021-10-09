Mary B. Spruill

Mary Joyce Ballance Spruill, age 76, of Elizabeth City, NC died October 6, 2021 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on July 30, 1945 to the late Grady Wilson Ballance and Sally Ann Parker Ballance, she was the wife of David M. Spruill of the home. Mary worked as a cafeteria worker with the Elizabeth City Pasquotank Public Schools and was a member of Woodville Baptist Church. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Wendy Holland (Brian) of Elizabeth City, NC; a son, Wayne Spruill (Arline) of Elizabeth City, NC; a sister, Mildred “Millie” O’Neal; two brothers, Leonard Ballance, and Preston Ballance; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her siblings, Jimmy Ballance, James W. Ballance, Sr., Doris Sawyer, and Estelle Smith. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 12, 2021at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Steve Feehan officiating. A visitation will be held on Monday evening, October 11, 2021 from 7:00 – 8:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the family of Mrs. Spruill. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
