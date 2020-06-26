Mary Elizabeth Copeland Babb
POINT HARBOR - Mary Elizabeth Copeland Babb, age 82, of Crabtree Trail, Point Harbor, NC died Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Currituck Health and Rehab. Born in Atoy, TX on June 10, 1938 to the late Archie Lofton Walker and Mattie Ruth Reedy, she was the wife of William Luther Babb of the residence.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by four daughters, Elizabeth Ann Avants of Rusk, TX, Karen Dianne Moore of FL, Teresa Kay Morgan of FL, and Paula Ruth Haney of Hagerstown, MD; two sons, William Lofton Babb of FL and Ricky O'Neal Copeland of Austin, TX ; a step son, Jeff W. Trexler of SC; eighteen grandchildren; twenty nine great grandchildren; and four great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her siblings Mattie Louise Copeland, Etta Ruth Pearson, and Truman Walker.
A service will be at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Grandy Community Church, 121 Augusta Dr., Grandy, NC 27966 with the Rev. John Ogden and the Rev. Ricky O'Neal Copeland officiating. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Babb family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.