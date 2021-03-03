Mary Balogh Regotti, age 100, passed away peacefully at home in Camden, North Carolina on March 1, 2021. She was surrounded by those who loved and cared for her during the last few years of her life. Mary was born Mary Ann Balogh on August 31, 1920, the second to the oldest of five children in Homestead, PA. She lived and attended school in Moon Township, finishing up her education at Robert Morris College where she received a secretarial degree. She eventually relocated to St. Paul, MN and went on to become the executive secretary to Mr. Dayton of Dayton-Hudson Corporation, now the Target Corporation. Mary had a generous heart, a beautiful smile and was affectionately known as “Auntie Mame” and will be missed by all. Mary was fondly known for her “spunk” and sharp wit, she enjoyed fashion and was always impeccably dressed. She is preceded in death by her husband, John Regotti, who loved his “Peaches” dearly; her parents, Andrew and Ella Balogh; her older sister, Ella McArdle; and her three younger brothers, Joseph, Thomas, and Andrew Balogh (Balog). She is survived by her many nieces, nephews, and great-grandnieces and nephews. Mary will be laid to rest next to her husband John Regotti at the Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Moon Township, Pennsylvania. A memorial service will be held at a future date yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Mary Regotti’s name to your favorite charity. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Regotti family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
