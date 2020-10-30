Mary Ida Manley Bond

HERTFORD - Mary Ida Manley Bond, age 72, of Williamston, NC died Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Carrollton Nursing Facility, Williamston, NC.

A graveside service will be conducted at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Hertford, NC, Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 12 Noon with Rev. Dr. William Sawyer. A viewing will be Friday from 4-6 at new Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Hertford, NC.

Dennis J. Stallings Memorial Funeral Home, Gatesville is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Bond was the daughter of Howard Langston Manley and Daisy Turner Manley and the wife of Luther Bond.

In addition to her husband, survivors include 1 daughter Lynette Bond, 2 sisters: Paulette Cox (Thurman, deceased) and Yvonne Parker (Robert), 3 brothers: Shelton Manley (Deborah), Donald Manley (Shirley) and Ronald Manley (Dollie), 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.