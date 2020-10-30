Mary Ida Manley Bond
HERTFORD - Mary Ida Manley Bond, age 72, of Williamston, NC died Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Carrollton Nursing Facility, Williamston, NC.
A graveside service will be conducted at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Hertford, NC, Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 12 Noon with Rev. Dr. William Sawyer. A viewing will be Friday from 4-6 at new Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Hertford, NC.
Dennis J. Stallings Memorial Funeral Home, Gatesville is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Bond was the daughter of Howard Langston Manley and Daisy Turner Manley and the wife of Luther Bond.
In addition to her husband, survivors include 1 daughter Lynette Bond, 2 sisters: Paulette Cox (Thurman, deceased) and Yvonne Parker (Robert), 3 brothers: Shelton Manley (Deborah), Donald Manley (Shirley) and Ronald Manley (Dollie), 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.