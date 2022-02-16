PORTSMOUTH - Mary Elizabeth Cox Cera, age 45, died Tuesday, February 8, 2022 in Portsmouth, VA. Born in Norfolk, VA on March 6, 1976 to Richard Monroe Cox and Brenda Gayle Ward Rutledge, Beth served her country honorably in the U. S. Army and formerly worked as a lock tender for the Army Corps of Engineers. She loved nature and the outdoors. She had a passion for crafts, especially jewelry making, where she excelled in bead work that she enjoyed sharing with her family and friends.
In addition to her mother, Gayle and husband Pat, and father, Richard and wife Dee, she is survived by her two children, Naomi Cera and Isaiah Cera; a brother, Michael Cox and his son, Gavin Cox; and a host of extended family.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Hyde County. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Cera family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
