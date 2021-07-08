Mary Elessie Hughes

Mary Elessie Hughes, of 385 Neck Road, Shiloh NC died on Saturday, July 3, 2021 surrounded by family. A funeral service will be held at Memorial Missionary Baptist Church on 704 Cardwell St in Elizabeth City on Saturday at 2:30pm with the Rev. Wade Staten, Sr. officiating. Visitation will be Friday July 9,2021 at Stallings funeral home from 5 to 7. Burial will be at the Hughes Family Cemetery. Stallings Funeral Home in Elizabeth City, is in charge of the arrangements.

