Mary Eliza Godfrey Mallory, 90 of Hertford, NC, departed from this life on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Life Celebration Service will take place on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at 12:00 noon at Leigh’s Temple AME Zion Church, Hertford, NC She will lie in state one hour prior to the service. Mary leaves to cherish her memories, seven daughters: Hazel Felton (James), Fannie Watts (Benny), Pearl James (Melvin), Armecia Foreman (John) and Naressia Wilson (Percy) all of Hertford NC, Elaine Dance (Earl), and Alice Dance (the late Lorenzo) of Elizabeth City. four Sons: Ricky Mallory (Minnie) and Steve Mallory of Herford NC, Idell Mallory (Sharon) of Clinton MD, and Dempsey Mallory; four Brothers, William Godfrey of Florida, James Godfrey of Georgia, Lee Godfrey of Elizabeth City and John Godfrey of Brooklyn, NY. two sisters, Sophia Bennett of Jacksonville FL, and Classie Smith of Georgia. She leaves to mourn twenty-eight grandchildren, twenty-four great-grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is assisting the Mallory family.
