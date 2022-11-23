Mary Elizabeth Bateman Jackson, 76, of Salem Church Road, Elizabeth City, NC, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 surrounded by her family, after a lingering illness. She was born on May 25, 1946, to the late Ralph Corbett Bateman and the late Hilda Whaley Bateman. Mary was the wife of Hallett W. Jackson, Jr. and they were married for fifty-eight years. Mary was retired from Hoffer Flow Controls as a comptroller and an active member of Riverside Baptist Church where she sang in the choir. She enjoyed playing cards and taking special trips with her sisters. Besides her husband, Mary is survived by one daughter, Peggy Brown, (Ray) of Raleigh, NC; one son, Travis Jackson, (Jennifer) of Elizabeth City, NC; and, two sisters, Gilda James, (Reuben) and Debbie Sawyer, (Jimmy) all of Elizabeth City. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Phillip Brown, Olivia Brown, and Hillary Brown all of Raleigh, NC and Brandon Jackson of Elizabeth City, NC; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Friday, November 25, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Riverside Baptist Church by Rev. Dr. Matt Thomas. Burial will follow in the New Hollywood Cemetery. The family will receive family and friends at Twiford Funeral Home Wednesday evening, November 23, 2022, from 6:00 until 7:30 and at other times at their residence, 1254 Salem Church Road, Elizabeth City, NC. The family suggests memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association Eastern NC Chapter, 5171 Glenwood Avenue, Suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27912, or to Albemarle Hospice, 1507 N. Road Street, Suite 2, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 E. Church St., Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Jackson family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.twifordfh.com.
