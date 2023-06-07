Mary Ellen Parks Casper, 91, of 990 Sandy Cross Road, died Friday, June 2, 2023 in her home. Mrs. Casper was born in Chowan County on September 3, 1931, and was the daughter of the late Matthew E. and Retha Bunch Parks. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Robert "Jimmie" Casper; her sister, Ann Bunch; and by her brothers, Dearl, Eddie and Ray Parks. A homemaker, she was a faithful member of Sandy Cross Baptist Church and for several years served as a volunteer with Vidant Hospice. Surviving are two sons, Kenneth Casper (wife, Paula) of Sunbury and Terry Casper of Wanchese; four grandsons, Travis Casper (wife, Brooke), Matthew Casper (wife, Jessica), Brett Casper, and Jonathan Casper (wife, Jordan); and four great-grandchildren, Haley, Hattie, Raleigh, and Graham. A graveside service will be held Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. in the Bunch Family Cemetery and will be conducted by the Rev. Dr. Jesse Croom. Friends may visit with the family Tuesday from 7 to 8 p.m. in Miller Funeral Home, 304 Main Street, Gatesville, and all other times at the residence. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Vidant Hospice, 521 W. Myers Street, Ahoskie, NC 27910. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
