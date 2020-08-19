Mary Ann Gaskin Foreman
ELIZABETH CITY - Mary Ann Gaskin Foreman, age 81, passed away peacefully on August 17, 2020 at Waterbrooke of Elizabeth City. She was born in Oklahoma City, OK on September 10, 1938. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Spurgeon Paul and Carlee S. Gaskin and her brother, Carl S. "Rocky" Gaskin. Mary Ann moved frequently during her childhood as her father, an official with the Boy Scouts of America living in CA, TX, GA, PA, OK, MS, and NC. Mary Ann, a 1957 graduate of Needham Broughton High School in Raleigh, continued her education at UNC-Greensboro (Women's College) where she earned a BA degree in Elementary Education. After graduation, she taught both in Greensboro and Elizabeth City public schools.
Devoting her life as a loving daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother, Mary Ann also served her community on local boards including the United Methodist Women, Salvation Army, and as a den mother mentoring 65 local male youths during their Cub Scout certification.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Clay Bertrand Foreman, Jr., sons and daughters in law, Clay B. (Randy) Foreman III and wife Sara, Roscoe Paul Foreman and wife Cathy, and Carl Gary Foreman and wife Natalie; seven grandchildren, Gaskin, Mitchell, Newbern, Anne Claire, Carlee, Carson, and Mary Ellen.
The family wishes to thank Jennifer White and the dedicated staff of Waterbrooke Assisted Living. The family also thanks Mary Ann's in-home companions in 2019, Michelle Hassell, Melinda McLawhorn, and Mary Sawyer.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the First United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 201 S. Road St., Elizabeth City, NC 27909 or any charity of one's choice. A private family burial will be at New Hollywood Cemetery with the Reverend Benny W. Oakes officiating. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Foreman family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.