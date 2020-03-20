Mary Alice Gregory

CAMDEN - Mary Alice Gregory, departed from this earthly life on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at her residence.

Due to Governor Roy Cooper mandate in regards to COVID-19, the service restriction is limited to the family only. Viewing and visitation will take place on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at the home of the deceased, 253 Sleepy Hollow Road, Camden, NC.

She leaves to cherish her precious memories: two daughters, Romona Outlaw (Clinton) of Elizabeth City, NC and Tiffany Gregory (Derrick Cuffee) of Camden, NC; five grandchildren; three siblings, Earl Beasley (Phyllis) and Mildred Lewis of Elizabeth City, NC and Audrey Harris of Brooklyn, NY; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is in charge of the arrangements.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.