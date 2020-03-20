Mary Alice Gregory
CAMDEN - Mary Alice Gregory, departed from this earthly life on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at her residence.
Due to Governor Roy Cooper mandate in regards to COVID-19, the service restriction is limited to the family only. Viewing and visitation will take place on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at the home of the deceased, 253 Sleepy Hollow Road, Camden, NC.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories: two daughters, Romona Outlaw (Clinton) of Elizabeth City, NC and Tiffany Gregory (Derrick Cuffee) of Camden, NC; five grandchildren; three siblings, Earl Beasley (Phyllis) and Mildred Lewis of Elizabeth City, NC and Audrey Harris of Brooklyn, NY; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is in charge of the arrangements.