Mary Harris

Mary C. Harris
ELIZABETH CITY - Celebration of life for Mrs Mary C. Harris, 72, will be Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 12 noon at Ashland Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Best officiating. Visitation will be 1 hour before the services.
Mary was a faithful choir member and in her adult life she served as Ashland bookkeeper for many years. She graduated for Southwestern High School with the class of 1966. She worked for law firms, hospitals and distribution centers. She also owned her own business MBM Services, Inc., she remained in operation for over 30 years.
Mary had other siblings that preceded her death to glory, Mildred Cobb Baldwin of Baltimore,MD (deceased), Shady L. Cobb Jr. of Merry Hill NC (deceased) "Bertha" and Mary Lou Cobb of Merry Hill, NC (deceased); mother, Lucille Outlaw Cobb (deceased); father, Shady Tom Cobb (deceased);.
She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Todd R. Harris; son, Malcolm R. Ridduck; daughter, Beverly Owens; two brothers, George Cobb (Vivian) and Lemuel Cobb Sr (Geraldine); two sisters, Lucille Brinkley (Peaches), Diane Gilliam (Floyd); and a host of nieces,nephews, other relatives, her friends as well as many business affiliates.
Stallings Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.