Mary Hurdle

Mary Wood Hurdle
HERTFORD - Mary Wood Hurdle, 60, of Hertford, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 in Vidant Medical Center, Greenville.
Born in Pasquotank County on September 17, 1960, she was the daughter of the late John Elton, Sr. and Minnie Wilma Wood Hurdle. A physical therapist, for many years she had been employed in home health and more recently with Vidant Chowan Hospital in Edenton until her health no longer permitted. A member of Hertford United Methodist Church, she had many enjoyments in her life which included her love of riding horses, being on the water and jet skiing, and playing softball, in which she had played in high school and later with the Women's Adult League. Other indoor activities included shopping online, playing Bingo with friends, and studying medicine and other medical applications.
Surviving are her brother, John Elton Hurdle, Jr. (Claudia) of Hertford; a nephew, Matt (Nickie), three nieces, Jenny (Mike), Shellie, and Charlotte; 11 great-nieces and nephews, and many cousins and friends.
A graveside funeral service will be held Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. in New Hollywood Cemetery, Elizabeth City, and will be conducted by Pastor Gene Tyson. Friends may join the family at John Elton and Claudia's home, 1435 Harvey Point Road, Hertford.
Flowers are welcomed or memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice.
Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.