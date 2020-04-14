Mary Koria

Mary Landers Koria
WHITEVILLE - Mary Landers Koria, 64, passed away April 11, 2020 at the Angel House Hospice Care Center in Whiteville, NC. She was born in Pasquotank County on October 17, 1955. She was the daughter of the late William Franklin Landers and Clara Butler Landers Godfrey.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by former husband Wilton Bundy and her late husband John Koria, her brothers, William E. Landers, Charles L. Landers and a sister Bertie M. Dorris.
Surviving is her companion, Tim Walker of Whiteville, NC, Sisters Patricia (Claude) Gibbs, Christine (Glenn) Spence of Elizabeth City, NC and Brothers Richard (Jeanie) Landers of Hughston, West Virginia and Donald (Rhonda) Landers of Fayetteville, NC. She had many nieces and nephews which she love to play with and spoil.
Mary was a lifetime member of VFW Post 6060 Auxiliary and life member of the Elizabeth City Moose Lodge. She loved her family, fishing and working in the yard.
Majestic Funeral Home in Elizabethtown, NC is handling the cremation. Memorial service will be held at a later date.