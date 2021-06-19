Mary Louise (Peggy) Eason, age 95, of Old Mill Road, Chesapeake, VA died on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at her residence. Peggy was born in South Mills, NC, daughter of the late William Horace Eason and Mary Foster Eason. She was an elementary school librarian retiring from the Chesapeake Public Schools after twenty-eight years of service. Mrs. Eason was a faithful member of Deep Creek United Methodist Church for over sixty-five years. She was a very accomplished seamstress and avid quilter. Mrs. Eason is survived by her two daughters, Clara E. Brothers (Frank) and Carole E. Carruthers; three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Mrs. Eason was preceded in death by her husband, W. Lloyd Eason, and five brothers, William Horace Eason, Jr., Camillus Foster Eason, John Francis Eason, Robert Lane Eason, and Henry Wilson Eason. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the loving neighbors, friends and the hospice staff at Heartland for helping us through this difficult time. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Deep Creek United Methodist Church with Pastor Ryan LaRock officiating. Burial will be in South Mills Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. Friends and family will gather in the Social Hall of Trinity United Methodist Church in South Mills following the service. Twiford Memorial Chapel, 405 E. Church St., Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Eason family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Deep Creek United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 141 N. George Washington Highway, Chesapeake, VA 23323. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.