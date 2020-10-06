Mary Lawson

Mary Catherine Lawson
CAMDEN - Mary Catherine "Mary Kaye" Savage Lawson, age 81, of Mercer Dr., Camden, NC died on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at her home.
Born in Portsmouth, OH on November 8, 1938 to the late Emory James Savage and Alice Catherine Brown Savage, she was the wife of Eddie Lawson. Mary Kaye was an accountant for the City of Chesapeake prior to retirement. She was a member and volunteer of Blue Springs United Methodist Church in Rural Retreat, VA and also a member (and Past President) of the Rural Retreat Senior Center, Rural Retreat, VA.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Steven Lawson (Darlene) and Curtis Lawson (Elaina) all of Camden, NC and Jeanni Old (Jerry) of Currituck, NC; five sisters, Margaret Barham, Betty Bregitzer, Sue Scott, Barbara St. Jean, and Sara Pawley; seven grandchildren, Stephanie Berry (Jason, Dean Lawson (Kellye), Travis Old, Chris Lawson, Trevor Old, Adam Lawson, and Tristan Old; and five great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Sawyer's Creek Baptist Church, Camden, NC officiated by the Rev. Kevin Buzzard. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Sawyer's Creek Baptist Church Parking Lot Fund, 241 Sawyers Creek Road, Camden, NC 27921.
