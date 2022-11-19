Mary Lee Chappell Barclift

Mary Lee Chappell Long Barclift, 90, of New Hope Road, Hertford, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 in her home with her daughter, Nancy, who had been her mother's constant caregiver during her declining health, by her side. Mrs. Barclift was born in Perquimans County on November 18, 1931, and was the daughter of the late Romes Richard Chappell and Dixie Louvina Coffield Chappell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Seth Walter Long, Jr. and William Carter Barclift; a son-in-law, Eugene White; sisters, Daisy Hayter, Lillian Churn, Carolyn Layden, Janice Hollowell, and Laverne Harrell; and by a brother, Romes Elvin Chappell. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, in earlier years she had been employed in newspaper delivery with the Daily Advance, and then as a seamstress with Belk Tyler in Elizabeth City where she proved to be talented in providing alterations, especially for wedding parties and special occasions. In later years she worked as an attendant with the Perquimans County Recycling New Hope Site. A faithful follower of Jesus Christ and a longtime member of the former New Hope Assembly of God, her favorite chapter in the bible was Psalm 23 which she often read to members of her family. Other enjoyments included her love of sewing, crocheting, cross stitching, painting, coloring, and canvas work. Her family will always remember her expressions of love and care and for always being there for them. Surviving are her two daughters, Brenda Long Commander (Kent) of Chesapeake, VA and Nancy Long Culpepper-White of Hertford; a sister, Betty Jane Harrell of Tyner; a granddaughter, Melanie Jo Culpepper Vanscoy; and two great-grandchildren, Blake Everett Vanscoy and Chloe Victoria Condlin. Graveside services will be held Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. in Cedarwood Cemetery, and will be conducted by the Rev. Carroll Bundy. The family respectfully asks that visitation with them be limited to the time at the gravesite immediately following the service on Tuesday. The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to both close friends and area church friends who have shown an incredible amount of support by prayer and deed during their time of need. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to support a ministry or church of one's choice. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com. "The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want". Ps. 23:1
