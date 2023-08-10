...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River, and Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 2 PM to 9 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Mary Louise Davis, age 92, of Elizabeth City, NC, died peacefully on Friday, August 4, 2023, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Elizabeth City. Born in Toronto, Canada on March 3, 1931, to the late Francis B. Kilduff and Ethelyn Gordon Kilduff, she was the widow of Jack Davis. Mary Lou was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church where she took part with the Catholic Daughters and enjoyed Bible Study. She was a hospital volunteer for many years and liked to exercise, belonged to exercise groups and enjoyed walking the mall. Born in Toronto, she became a U.S. Citizen at a young age. She spent most of her life living in Massachusetts and then later on in Jacksonville, Florida where she and Jack raised their 3 daughters to be Florida Gators! She was athletic and musically inclined, playing basketball at Scituate High School and the saxophone in the High School Band. She and Jack participated in Little Theater in Millis, MA and she always had a song to sing. She loved spending time in the Outer Banks and the mountains of North Carolina and enjoyed traveling abroad even into her late 80’s. Mary Lou is survived by two daughters, Jacqueline Shapiro (Michael) and Susan Young (David); brother, Frank Kilduff; eight grandchildren, Matthew, Jack, Olivia, Connor, Rebecca, Tyler, Kevin, and Caroline; and two great grandchildren, Brooks and Eleonora. She was preceded in death by her darling daughter, Patricia Davis, siblings, Bob Kilduff, Pat Clark, her beloved husband Jack and her parents. The family gives a special thanks to Janet Grove and to Albemarle Hospice as well as her many friends at Rivers Retreat who took good care of mom in her final days. She was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed by family and friends. A Funeral Mass at Holy Family Catholic Church will be held at a later date. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is assisting the Davis family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
