Mary Ruth Fiber MacKnight
CURRITUCK - Mary Ruth Fiber MacKnight, 89, of 115 Currituck Sound Drive, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, in The Currituck House, Moyock.
Mrs. MacKnight was born in West Virginia on June 26, 1930, and was the daughter of the late Rev. Winnie Irvin and Nellie Baker Fiber. A graduate of Marshall University, she was a retired elementary teacher having taught at Barboursville Elementary School in Barboursville, WV. She was a member of Pea Ridge United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Ginther MacKnight; and by a brother, James Fiber.
Surviving are her daughter, Sharon Morgan and husband, Dr. Patrick Morgan, of Currituck; a son, Tom MacKnight and wife, Cheryl, of Pelzer, SC; four grandchildren, Patrick Morgan III, Kristen Davis, Dr. David Morgan, and Paul MacKnight; and two great-grandsons, Graham Morgan and Logan Davis.
A memorial service is being planned and those arrangements will be announced when the restrictions and precautions associated with the Coronavirus have eased. A private inurnment will be in Graham Cemetery in New Haven, WV.
