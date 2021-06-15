Mary P. Williams

Mary Elaine Pierce Williams, 80, of 105 Barker Street, died Sunday, June 13, 2021 in Vidant Inpatient Hospice, Greenville. Mrs. Williams was born in Chowan County on June 17, 1940, and was the daughter of the late Elbert and Lucille Hughes Pierce. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and Frankie Pierce; and by her husband of nearly 57 years, Charles Harvey Williams, Sr., who died in August, 2014. Mrs. Williams was employed in earlier years at the Edenton Cotton Mill, and later retired from George C. Moore Company. She was a faithful member of Immanuel Baptist Church. Surviving are three daughters, Julie W. Dyer of Lawrenceville, GA, Carol Copeland (husband, Paul) of Edenton, and Cathy Cobb (husband, Doug) of Merry Hill; two sons, Charles Williams, Jr. (wife, Tonya) of Edenton, and David Williams (wife, Kristie) of Tyner; nine grandchildren, Charles “C.H.” Williams (wife, Kara), Elizabeth Williams, Brandon Williams (wife, Caston), Caitlin Drake, Matthew Copeland (wife, Robin), Heather Copeland, Leon Cobb (wife, Kiki), Atlas Cobb (wife, Tressa); and Kristen Williams; and five great-grandchildren, Ellie and Lilah Copeland, Atlas and Ashton Cobb, and Emerson Williams. Funeral services will be held Thursday at 11:00 a.m. in Immanuel Baptist Church and will be conducted by Pastors John Keeter and Randy Browder. Burial will follow in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends may join the family Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. in Miller Funeral Home, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and all other times at Charles and Tonya’s home, 204 Williamson Road, Edenton. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church, 901 W. Queen Street, Edenton, NC 27932 Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
