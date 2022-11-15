Mary Parker

Mary Elizabeth Parker, age 84, of Currituck, NC died on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Currituck Health and Rehab Center. She was born in Currituck, NC on January 3, 1938 to John Parker and Virginia Voliva Parker. She is survived by two daughters, Becky Dowdy Baggett (Robert) of Jarvisburg, NC and Beverly Dowdy Scott (Lyle) of Grandy, NC; two sons, William Dowdy, Jr. (Debbie) of Jarvisburg, NC and Jeffrey Dowdy (Angela) of Manteo, NC; three sisters, Peggy Newbern of Powells Point, NC, Betty Lewis of Point Harbor, NC and Sandra Parker of Point Harbor, NC; eight grandchildren, Beth, Christina, LB, Bobby, Clinton, Jessica, Parker and Anna; and four great grandchildren, Hunter, Emmalee, CT, Evelyn, and Lilla. She was preceded in death by her husband, Maxwell L. Fowler; two brothers, Elvin Parker and Harold Parker; and four sisters, Virginia McAvoy, Ruby Garrenton, Gladys Midgette and Doris Biggs. The family would like to thank all the staff and other residents at Currituck Health and Rehab where she spent her last almost two years. It was wonderful to see the outpouring of love and support for her! There are no words that will ever express how grateful we are for your love and care! The Bingo Shark will now let someone else win!! Trouble has left the building! A private family gathering will be held. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Parker family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
