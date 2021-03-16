Mary Ralph Holder, age 87, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. Born on October 18, 1933 in Elizabeth City to the late Dorsey Ralph and Minnie Pritchard Ralph, she was the widow of Jack R. Holder. Mary enjoyed singing and crafting, especially crocheting and metal detecting (treasure hunting). She loved the mountains, cooking and baking, and was a Dale Earnhardt fan. She is survived by two daughters, Sharon White and Cathy Romaine both of Elizabeth City, NC; two sons, Jerry Simpson (Bonnie) and Tim Evans all of Elizabeth City, NC; a stepdaughter, Becky Brown of Brownsville, TX; a stepson, Bobby Evans of Jacksonville, FL; a sister, Catherine Jones of Currituck, NC; eleven grandchildren; twenty-six great-grandchildren; and one great-greatgrandchild. She was predeceased by a husband, Robert D. “Bob” Evans; a grandson, Josh Simpson; and two sisters and four brothers. The family extends a special thank you to Shakira Gordon for the loving care of our mother. A graveside memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. F. Joe Griffith officiating. The family will receive friends at Mrs. Holder’s home. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Holder family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.