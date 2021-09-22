Mary S. Chappell

Mary Louise Spence Chappell, age 94, of Elizabeth City, NC died peacefully Tuesday September 21, 2021 at Brookdale of Elizabeth City. She was born September 9, 1927 to the late John A. Spence and Zelda Temple Spence and was the wife of sixty two years to Calvin Marshall Chappell, Sr. She was the owner and operator of Chappell Realty, a North Carolina Real Estate Broker for over fifty years and a past recipient of the Realtor of the Year Award. She was dedicated to her church and community as a active member of Mt. Hermon United Methodist Church serving previously as choir director and organist. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter #44. She was a woman of deep faith, a quick smile, and a loving and supportive wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister. Mary is survived by her daughters, Claudia C. Twiford of Elizabeth City and Gail C. Hess and husband Timothy of Edenton; her son, C. M. Chappell, Jr. and wife Kimberly of Kitty Hawk; four grandchildren, Sam A. Twiford III and wife Jodi, Jacob S. Twiford and wife Meredith, Lauren R. Perry and husband George and Marshall Chappell, III; great grandchildren, Rachel, Julia, Samantha, Cort, Ryder, Salem, Ivey, Mary Charles, Remington, Ruger and Trinity; a sister, Norma Dean Whitehurst; brother, Bobby Spence and wife Bessie Dean; and a sister in law, Sophia Spence. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son in law, Sam A. Twiford, Jr.; a sister, Doris McPherson; and two brothers, Aubrey Spence and Haywood Spence. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Twiford Memorial Chapel officiated by the Rev. Renee Edwards. The family will receive friends in the lobby of the funeral home following the service and at all other times at the residence of her daughter, Claudia Twiford. Burial will be in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/TwifordFuneralHome . Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the family of Mrs. Chappell. Memorial donations may be made to the Food Bank of the Albemarle, P.O. Box 1704, Elizabeth City, NC 27906. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
