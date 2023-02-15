Mary Selma Parron

AYDLETT - Mary Selma (Bright) Parron, age 76, died on Sunday, February 12, 2023. She passed peacefully in her sleep at home in Aydlett, NC. She was born February 17, 1946 in Elizabeth City, NC to the late Tommie and Floyde Bright. She is survived by a daughter, Laura Ann (Bob) Glatz of Southern Shores; two brothers, Elton Bright of Pinetops, NC, and Doug (Linda) Bright of Elizabeth City, NC; and a sister, Susan (Bill) Haubrich of Elizabeth City, NC.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Parron.
She was a long-time member of American Legion Post #288 and VFW Post #6060 and was retired from the Currituck County High School cafeteria.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Hospice and the caregivers who attended to Mary.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 16, at Twiford Memorial Chapel with Minister Kevin Reiver officiating. The family will receive friends and relatives immediately following the service in the lobby of the funeral home.
Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Parron Family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
