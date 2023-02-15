Mary Selma Parron

Mary Selma (Bright) Parron

AYDLETT - Mary Selma (Bright) Parron, age 76, died on Sunday, February 12, 2023. She passed peacefully in her sleep at home in Aydlett, NC. She was born February 17, 1946 in Elizabeth City, NC to the late Tommie and Floyde Bright. She is survived by a daughter, Laura Ann (Bob) Glatz of Southern Shores; two brothers, Elton Bright of Pinetops, NC, and Doug (Linda) Bright of Elizabeth City, NC; and a sister, Susan (Bill) Haubrich of Elizabeth City, NC.

