Mary Trafton

Mary Elizabeth Thomas Trafton

CAMDEN - Mary Elizabeth Thomas Trafton, 86 of Camden, NC departed from this life on Sunday, December 19, 2021.

Life Celebration Services will take place on Monday, December 27, 2021 at 1:00 PM at New Sawyer's Creek Missionary Baptist Church, Camden, NC. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. A viewing will take place at the funeral home on Sunday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Professional Services of Comfort has been entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations, "Where Service is Our Ministry".

