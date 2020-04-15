Mary Brite Watz
DURHAM - Mary Brite Watz, 90, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at her home. She was born in Pasquotank County, NC, the daughter of the late James Ray Brite, Sr. and Margaret Irene Harrell Brite. Mrs. Watz was also predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Eugene Carl Watz; brothers, George Harrell Brite, James "Jimmy" Ray Brite, Wesley Clay Brite; sisters, Ruby Neal Taylor and Margaret Ann Brite.
Mrs. Watz was a member of Corinth Baptist Church in Elizabeth City and retired after 31 years of Service from Durham County Department of Social Services. She loved quilting, especially knitting hats for newborns at the hospital. Her grandchildren were the apple of her eye.
Mrs. Watz is survived by her daughter, Margaret Holly Clark and husband Ronald; son, Louis John Watz and friend Vicki Moore; grandchildren, Troy E. Clark and girlfriend Amy Hunter, Joshua S. Clark and wife Esther, Amy Clark Hawkins and husband Jonathan, Patrick Watz; great grandson, Rhett Barentson Clark; brother, William "Bill" Bright; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to the current pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to American Heart Association Southeast, PO Box 840692 Dallas, TX 75284-0692 or Masonic Home for Children, 600 College St, Oxford, NC 27565
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com .