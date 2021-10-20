Maryann B. (Hritz) Young Kreutzer, 78, resident of Chesapeake, VA, formerly of Hamilton Square, passed away on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center in Chesapeake, Virginia. Born in Trenton, Maryann was a lifelong area resident and was a graduate of Cathedral High School, Class of 1961. She attended Duquesne University, Class of 1965 where she received her bachelor’s degree from the School of Education. She later received her master’s degree in Education from Trenton State College, Class of 1972. Over the years, Maryann was employed with the State of New Jersey, Department of Human Services as a manager until her retirement in 2004. Maryann was a former parishioner of St. Gregory the Great RC Church in Hamilton, New Jersey. She was also a former parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, where she served as the organizer for funeral lunches and team leader for the “Feed the Needy” program. Maryann was most recently a parishioner of Catholic Church of St. Mark in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Maryann was an avid traveler who particularly enjoyed exploring Europe and North America. She surprised many of her friends and family by embarking on a 3-month-long adventure to Alaska with her husband, Andy, in their small RV. For five years, they traveled to many destinations in the US and Canada, logging 50,000 miles in the RV. Their travels in Europe included several river cruises, which Maryann particularly treasured. Regardless of the destination, one constant that remained was Maryann’s signature Manhattan, which she often enjoyed at the end of a long day exploring the world. In addition to her fondness for traveling, Maryann was an enthusiastic fan of classical music. Predeceased by her parents, Francis and Anne (Kanda) Hritz; and her husband, George B. Young; she is survived by her husband of 17 years, Andrew N. Kreutzer of Chesapeake, VA; her children, Vicki Young and her partner, James Cancro, of Media, PA, Scott Young and his wife, Lynn, of Voorhees, and Tom Young and his wife, Michelle, of Highlands Ranch, CO; her step-children, Nik Kreutzer and his wife, Peg, Alexander Kreutzer and his wife, Karie, and Sennie Bowen and her partner, Andy Bohach; her sisters, Peggy Serkies and her husband, John, Kathy Briant and her husband, Dennis, Jean Williamson and her husband, Eric, and Helen Hritz and her partner, Kathlean Perrier; her brothers, Bob Hritz and his wife, Nancy, and Frank Hritz and his wife, Carol; her eight grandchildren, Julia and Olivia Young, Rileigh and Lincoln Young, Julia and Ella Kreutzer, Colin Kreutzer, and Samantha Bowen; and her great-grandchildren, Lucas, Nathan, and Izabella. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. at the Saul Colonial Home, 3795 Nottingham Way, Hamilton Square, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Gregory the Great RC Church, 4620 Nottingham Way, Hamilton Square, NJ. Family and friends are invited to join for a luncheon in celebration of Maryann’s life following the service. A private cremation will follow. Masks are optional for the visitation and funeral services of Maryann. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Maryann’s memory to Tunnels to Towers Foundation by visiting www.t2t.org.