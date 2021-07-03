Maurice Franklin "Pete" Fleming

Pete Fleming, 89, of Miami, Florida passed away on June 26, 2021 after a courageous, five-year bedridden battle with multiple myeloma (bone marrow cancer). He is survived by his loving, care-giving wife of 65 years, Barbara Brothers Fleming, his daughter, Jane Fleming Mormile, son-in-law Brian Mormile, and the two loves of his life, his grandchildren, Samantha Jane Mormile and Patrick Ross Mormile, along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and family friends. Pete was born in Stokes, North Carolina February 3, 1932 on a tobacco and peanut farm. At age 19, barely having traveled out of his home state, he was drafted in the Korean Conflict, sent to Seoul, Korea, serving in the Army, Sargent First Class. He made sure while in combat to dig trenches deep enough for his 6'1" tall frame to stand in. Upon safely returning home and with the help of the GI Bill, he enrolled at East Carolina University, where he met and married Barbara Jane Brothers (formerly of South Mills), completed his Masters in Industrial Arts, and became a teacher. While teaching in Norfolk, Virginia, desegregation caused a teacher's strike, so Pete later moved his family to Miami, Florida at the invitation of his brother, Hal "Flembo" Fleming, promising him teaching work and a second job, using his carpentry skills, building floats for Ernie Seiler's Orange Bowl parades and half-time show. Pete taught for Miami Dade Public Schools for over 35 years along with his Orange Bowl work. Pete enjoyed cutting his own grass, watching Miami Dolphin football games, hunting with his bird dogs, fishing in the Everglades, Sunday grilling his fromage burgers and steaks, Oreo cookies and eating Barbara's banana puddings. Pete loved taking his grandchildren on trips, namely to the Grand Canyon and Mount Rushmore, and attending as many of their school and sporting events as possible, loudly cheering from the bleachers or a field. He told stories to anyone who would listen. His greatest pleasure was presenting a living history show-n-tell of experiences in the Korean Conflict at Samantha and Patrick's classrooms every Veteran's Day. Pete will be laid to rest at the Veterans South Florida National Cemetery at a later date.