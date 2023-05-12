Maurice H. Oliver

Maurice Harwood Oliver, 90, of Elizabeth City, North Carolina passed peacefully at his residence Tuesday, May 9th, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was born December 31, 1932 in Creswell, North Carolina to the late Carnie and Bonnie Oliver. He served in the United States Armed Services from 1953 to 1955. He then pursued his education by attending North Carolina State University where he graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture Education in 1958. He began his career in the fertilizer industry and transitioned into his lifelong love of teaching agriculture at Northeastern High School from 1971- 1996. He served as an advisor to the Future Farmers of America. He embraced the joy engaging students in leadership opportunities in traveling throughout the state of North Carolina to participate in competitions for his students. He married Joyce Ogburn of Willow Springs, North Carolina. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his four children, Barry Harwood Oliver (Jennifer), Kelvin Courtney Oliver, James Carnie Oliver, and Joy Oliver Harrell (Thomas Harrell). He is also survived by his three grandchildren, Madison Miller, Sydney Miller, and Tucker Oliver. He is survived by his sisters Margie Adams (Allen-deceased), June Toppin (Earl). Preceding him in death was his daughter DaNita Grey Oliver, and his brother Brantley Oliver (Rosalind). A sincere thank you to his caregivers during him time of sickness, his son Kelvin Oliver and caretaker Louise Brickhouse. The family would also like to thank everyone at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center for the care they gave him during his final months. There will be a visitation for family and friends at Twiford Funeral Home Thursday evening, May 11, 2023 from 6:00 pm- 8:00 pm. A memorial service will be held Friday, May 12, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at The First Baptist Church of Elizabeth City with Pastor Donald Waltz officiating. The immediate family will receive friends and family following the service in the fellowship hall. At other times friends and family are welcome to the home of Joy Oliver Harrell. Memorial donations may be made to The First Baptist Church, 300 West Main St. Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Oliver family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
