Maxine Anderson Rembert, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother went home to be with the Lord on May 22, 2021 at the age of 89. She was born in Polk County, TN on January 26, 1932 to the late William "Bill" Anderson and Ethel Payne Anderson. She was also preceded in death by her siblings Jimmy Anderson and Christine Anderson Kyle. Maxine completed almost two years of nursing school prior to responding to God's call to full-time ministry. She served as a licensed Church of God minister and full-time evangelist for five years before marrying William "Bill" Rembert on June 30, 1957 and pastoring alongside her husband (in various areas of eastern North Carolina) until the age of 82, at which time they retired and moved to Cleveland, TN. Maxine was gifted with an abiding and tenacious faith in God, knowing Him as a loving Heavenly Father who was willing and able to do the impossible on behalf of His children. She was deeply devoted to her husband, children and grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by her family, friends and all who knew her. Maxine is survived by her husband, William P. "Bill" Rembert; one daughter, Karen Rembert Holley (Jeffrey C Holley) of Cleveland; one son, William "Paul" Rembert of California; grandchildren, Hannah Holley, Daniel Holley (Aubrey), and Kayla Rust; one brother, Ray Anderson of Maryville, TN. Several beloved nieces and nephews also survive. A Remembrance of Life service will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Jim Rush Funeral Homes, Wildwood Avenue Chapel with Reverend Jeffrey C. Holley officiating. Interment will follow in Mobile Baptist Church Cemetery in McCaysville, GA with Reverend Guinn Green officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from 12:00 noon until the time of the service at 2:00 PM at Jim Rush Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Wildwood Avenue Chapel who is in charge of the arrangements. For family and friends who are not able to attend the service, you may watch the service Live Stream by going to the following link. https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1622239293117635