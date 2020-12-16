Maynard Lewis Selleck, US Navy, Retired, 80, of Hertford, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020, in Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation. Mr. Selleck was born in Roanoke, VA on July 21, 1940, and was the son of the late John Lewis Selleck and Frances Marie Ward Selleck. A retired Master Chief and veteran of the Vietnam War, he proudly served his country in the US Navy for a total of 31 years. Memberships enjoyed included Hertford United Methodist Church, the Fleet Reserve Association, and Veterans of Foreign Wars. He had also volunteered with Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City and enjoyed Square Dancing for many years. Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Kathleen Wingo Selleck; two daughters, Elisa Selleck Mann and husband, Billy, of Chesapeake, VA, and Diane Marie Selleck and husband, Mike Evans, of Lake Havasu City, AZ; two sisters, Billie Gerringer of Dublin, VA and Sharon Altizer of Salem, VA; four brothers, Roger Selleck of Spring Hill, FL, Jerry Selleck of Dublin, Terry Selleck of Radford, VA, and Perry Selleck of Mayo, FL; two grandsons, John Doolittle and Justin Mann; and a great-granddaughter, Riley Michelle Doolittle. Graveside services with military honors will be held Friday at 11:00 a.m. in Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, 5550 Bagging Plant Road, Dublin, VA. With restrictions associated with the Covid-19 Pandemic, no formal visitation will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any chapter of the American Cancer Society. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 11215 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.