Mayor Horace C. Reid, Jr., 79 of Hertford, NC, departed from this earthly life on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at his residence. Life Celebration Services will take place on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Perquimans County High School Gymnasium, Hertford, NC. A viewing and visitation will take place on Saturday, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Missionary Church, Hertford, NC. He leaves to cherish his loving memories, wife of 57 years, Louise T. Reid of the home; three children: Kevin Meadows (Sonya) of Clinton, MD, Teton Reid of Hertford, NC , and Yuvanka Morris(Michael) of Elizabeth City, NC. three grandchildren: Kevin Meadows Jr, Aleesha Meadows, and Brianna Reid. three sisters: Theresa Williams of Hempstead, NY, Kathy Sterling of Rocky Mount, NC, and Candice Jarvis of Amityville, NY. three brother-in-laws: Wilbert Tillett (Julia), Clifton Tillett (Catherine), and Hardie Tillett (Linda) all of Herford, NC. two sister-in-laws: Lavonne James(Carlton) and Jantfere Tillett both of Herford, NC. 1 aunt: Novella Pulley of Portsmouth, VA and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Professional Services of Comfort has been entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations, "Where Service is Our Ministry".
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.