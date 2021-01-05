Melba Walker Fox

Melba Arlene Walker Fox, 93, formerly of Maple, NC died Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation. She was born June 17, 1927 in Barco, NC to the late Bernice Walker and Goldie Lee Walker Sharbutt and was the widow of George Leonard “Don” Fox. She was a member of Rehoboth Baptist Church and was a salesclerk for W. T. Grant and Roses Department Stores. She is survived by two daughters, Brenda Winslow of Elizabeth City, NC and Karen Roberts and fiancé Michael Varner of Hertford, NC; a son, Kerry G. Roberts and wife Debbie Roberts of Hertford, NC; five grandchildren, Kathrine Leach and husband Cedric, Richard Urbanek, II, Kelly Ward and husband Elmer, Lisa Duncan and husband Nicholas, and Lauren Edwards; four great grandchildren, Ahlani Leach, Kaylee Rossini, Kylan Leach, and Justice Hurdle; a sister-in-law, Alethia Roberts Sawyer and husband Victor of Currituck, NC; a brother-in-law Lowell Roberts and wife Marian of Kill Devil Hills, NC; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by a great-granddaughter, Melanie Rossini; two sisters, Shirley Lockhart and Margaret Williams; and her first husband, Morrison Roberts. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Frank Thigpen officiating. Burial will follow in Snowden Cemetery. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Fox family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
