Melinda Wood Brooks
ELIZABETH CITY - Mrs. Melinda Wood Brooks entered eternal rest on December 30, 2021 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. She was the daughter of the late Lloyd Wood Jr. and the late Hazel Marie Wood and the wife of James Brooks Sr.
Celebration of Life Services will be Saturday, January 8, 2022, 12:00 noon at Beach River Funeral Home Chapel, Elizabeth City, North Carolina with Rev. Alicia White of Greater Anointing Ministries as Eulogist. A public walk-through viewing will be Friday, January 7, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks are still required for all services.
Melinda leaves to cherish her precious memories with her husband James Brooks Sr. of the home; two sons, James Brooks Jr. (Jasmyne) and Kevin Brooks (Alexis) both of Elizabeth City, North Carolina; one daughter, Natalie Brooks Jones (Donvian), Elizabeth City, North Carolina; two brothers, Linwood Clifton Wood and Michael Wood (Euron), Elizabeth City, North Carolina; six grandchildren; several aunts and uncles and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Arrangements by Beach River Funeral Home.