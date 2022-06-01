Melissa Marie Riddick

Melissa Marie Winslow Riddick, 23, of Sandy Ridge Road, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022 in Tyrrell County as the result of injuries received in an automobile accident. Born in Chowan County on November 6, 1998, she was the daughter of Wade Leroy and Amy Copeland Winslow of Belvidere. Her paternal grandfather, J.L. Winslow, and maternal grandparents, Ervin D., Jr. and Lucy Mae Goodwin Copeland preceded her in death. A loving daughter, wife, mother, and sister, she was employed as a personal care aide with the Benjamin House in Elizabeth City, and was a member of Bagley Swamp Wesleyan Church. Surviving in addition to her parents is her husband of nearly 2 years, Justin Dylan Riddick; her daughter, Autumn Grace Riddick; a brother, Anthony Grant Winslow of Belvidere; her paternal grandmother, Mary Chappell Winslow, also of Belvidere; and many aunts, uncles, and extended family members. Funeral services will be held Friday at 3:00 p.m. in Bagley Swamp Wesleyan Church, and will be conducted by her pastor, the Rev. James Spaugh. A private burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family on Thursday from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. in Bagley Swamp Church, 402 Bagley Swamp Road, Hertford, or all other times at the home of Justin's parents, Eddie and Donna Parks, 729 County Line Road, Tyner. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
