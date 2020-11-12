Melvin King

Melvin Willis King
ELIZABETH CITY - Melvin Willis King, age 96, of 3014 W. Main Street Ext., Elizabeth City, NC died Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at his home. Born in Harrison KS on August 12, 1924 to the late Clayton King and Isla Howe King, he was the husband of Johanna Bettie Howells King. He served his country honorably for 27 years in the U. S. Navy and then worked as a purchasing agent with civil service until his retirement.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Connie Riddick (Charlie) of Newland, NC; three grandchildren, Angela Stokes Mays (Kevin), James Clifton Stokes, Jr. (Natalie), and Meghan Johanna Venier; and two great-grandchildren, Cheyenne Marie and Tucker Earl. He was preceded in death by a son, Danny Jo King.
Services will be at the home on November 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with military honors. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the King family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.