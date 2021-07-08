Melvin L. Turner

Celebration of life for Melvin L. Turner will be Saturday July 10,2021 at Mt. Lebenon AME Zion Church Elizabeth City NC, at 12 noon. Rev Ernest Cole eulogist. Visitation will be Friday July 9,2021 at Memorial Missionary Baptist Church from 5 to 7. Melvin was the son of the late William and Katie Turner. He was a memeber of St. James AME Zion Church. He graduated from Northern high school in 1976 he later became a teacher aide and a retired Medical Recall specialist. He leaves to cherish his memories four sisters Georgia Mullen, Lynn Mass, Margaret Harris(Cole) of Brooklyn NY, Charlene Dunston(Elmer), Wonda Turner both of Elizabeth City NC, three brothers Roland Turner, Alvin Turner both of Elizabeth City NC and Hawford Turner(Terry) of Barco NC, three godchildren Andrew Turner of Brooklyn NY,Danielle Beras, Isacc Pamirez of Lynn Mass and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Family will be receiving friends at 907 Park St. Stallings Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.