Melvin L. Williams, Sr.

Melvin Lee Williams, Sr., 81, of 201 Luke Street, died Tuesday, February 16, 2021 in his home. Mr. Williams was born in Chowan County on March 30, 1939, and was one of 13 children born to the late Joel Calvin and Leora Smith Williams. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Destine Williams, Lois Harris, Beulah Harrell, Ruby Webb, Ruth Holton, Ailene Foutch, and Mary Elliott; and by brothers, Thomas and Calvin Williams. Retired from the US Coast Guard Air Station in Elizabeth City, he had attended Edenton Church of God. Surviving are his daughter, Cyndi Copeland (husband, Alvin) of Hertford; his son, Melvin Williams, Jr. (wife, Monica) of Edenton; two sisters, Hazel Black of Edenton and Helen Forehand of Taylorsville, VA; a brother, Jack Williams of Creswell; six grandchildren, Ashley, Mason, Brooke, Samantha, Eric, and Heather; and eight great-grandchildren, Amelia, Emma, Bella, Cason, Elizabeth, Matthew, Logan, and Nicolas. Also surviving is an adopted son, Ryan Williams (wife, Amanda) of Beaufort, SC. A graveside service will be held Saturday at 2:00 p.m. in Beaver Hill Cemetery and will be conducted by Pastor Bob Brock of Countryside Church of Christ. Due to the conditions associated with the Covid-19 Pandemic, no formal visitation is being held, however friends may visit with the family at the gravesite immediately following the service.
