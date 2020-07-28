Melvin Simpson, Jr.

Melvin T. Simpson, Jr.
ELIZABETH CITY - Melvin Todd Simpson, Jr., age 26 was born May 30, 1994 in Elizabeth City, NC to Melvin Todd Simpson, Sr. and Theresa Simpson. He worked with his father for Simpson's Framing side by side from the time he could hold a hammer and climb a ladder. He would tell you his father taught him everything that he knew!
In addition to his parents he is survived by three sisters, Vickie N. Conner (Kevin), Kelly M. Stokley (Troy), and Kristy L. Simpson; three aunts, Rebecca Meads (Charles), Pamela Harden, and Robin Simpson; two uncles, Scottie Bateman and Steve Bateman; four nieces; five nephews; and numerous cousins.
No services are planned at this time. The family will receive friends at the parent's residence, 604 Maple Street, Elizabeth City, NC. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Simpson family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.