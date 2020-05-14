Melvin Lee Skinner
ELIZABETH CITY - Celebration of life for Melvin Lee Skinner, 52, will be Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Freedom Church at 3:00.
He was born to the late Mary and Johnnie Skinner. Melvin attended Pasquotank Public Schools and did multiple farm work in Weeksville.
Melvin leaves to cherish his memories his daughter, Allyson Skinner; his son, Melvin Skinner, Jr.; his ex-wife, Geraldine Combs; one sister, Shirley Roger; four brothers, Richard Skinner (Evon), Fred Skinner (Dedra), Ricky Skinner (Ella), and James Skinner; four aunts, Bettie Dance, Alice Skinner, Maggie Skinner and LondaRae Skinner; four uncles, Frank Whidbee, Jr. (Geraldine), Andrew Whidbee (Annie Sarah), Gene Whidbee and Edward Whidbee; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was proceeded in death by three brothers, Frank Skinner, Donnell Skinner and Johnnie Skinner, Jr; and one sister, Rosemary Whitehurst.
Stallings Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.