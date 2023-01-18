Merle Evans Benge, 65, of Hertford, NC, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023 in ECU Health Medical Center, Greenville. Mrs. Benge was born in Bertie County on December 13, 1957, and was the daughter of the late Lester Merrell and Lula Meade Evans. A member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, she was employed for many years with the ABC Store in Hertford and later retired from the ABC Store in Elizabeth City. Surviving is her husband of 26 years, Byron Lee Benge; her daughter, Sydney Passwaters of Hertford; her son, James Baggett of Missouri City, TX; two sisters, Ann Byrum of Williamston and Brenda Kay Jackson of Wilson; a brother, Milton Evans of Windsor; and four grandchildren, Zoey, Corrine, Connor, and Leah-Jean. A gathering for family and friends will be held Saturday from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
