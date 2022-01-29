Michael "Mike" Herbert Coder
KITTY HAWK - Michael "Mike" Herbert Coder, 61, of Kitty Hawk, NC, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at N.C. Memorial Hospital in Chapel Hill, NC, with his loving and devoted wife of thirty years, Mincie Smith Coder, by his side.
Mike is survived by his wife, Mincie; their five children, Andy Coder (Sarah Beacham), Dusty Coder, Colby and wife, Tabitha Coder, Remington Coder (Madison Hardy), all of Kitty Hawk, NC, and Chloe Coder (Reese Salamon) of West Palm Beach, FL; two grandchildren, Emerson Coder and Michael Coder; a brother and three sisters, Frances Evans of Kill Devil Hills, David Arant, Margaret Wells and Patty Hall, all of Texas; parents-in-law, Sammy and Jackie Smith of Kitty Hawk; three sisters-in-law, Monique Martin (Barry), Michelle Britton (Stan) and Melissa Ambrose (Roy); nephews and nieces, Sam Smith (Erica, Sawyer), Jennings Smith (Amanda), Billy Britton, Blake Ambrose, and Neviah Dobson, and several other nieces and nephews.
He was a loyal and dedicated employee of Barnhill Contracting Company since 1993.
Visitation will be held at Twiford Colony Chapel in Manteo on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, from 6:30 pm until 8:30 pm.
A graveside service will be held at Austin Cemetery in Kitty Hawk on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at 2:00 pm.
Throughout this time, the family will receive friends at the home of Sammy and Jackie Smith. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Red Cross Blood Drive.
Twiford Funeral Homes, Outer Banks is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.