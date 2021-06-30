Michael E. Stevens

Michael Engle Stevens, age 63, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Monday, June 28, 2021 at his residence. Mike was born in Elizabeth City on January 14, 1958 to the late Howard Shelton Stevens and Florence Woodley Stevens. An avid golfer, he was a member of the Carolina Club in Grandy, NC and Scotch Hall Preserve in Merry Hill, NC. Mike is survived by two brothers, William Arthur Stevens of Camden, NC, and William Woodley “Woody” Stevens and wife, Gwen, of Elizabeth City, NC; two nieces, Cheryl Stevens-Poole and Nancy S. Taylor (Sam); and a nephew, Shelton B. Stevens. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Judy Stevens and a niece, Carolyn A. Thompson. The family would like to thank Dan Lyman, Duke University Medical Center and Community Hospice for their care of Mike. A visitation will be held from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Twiford Memorial Chapel. Twiford Memorial Chapel, 405 E. Church St., Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Stevens family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 250 Williams St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30303-1002; Community Home Care and Hospice, 1601 N. Road St., Ste. B, Elizabeth City, NC 27909; or to the charity of one’s choice. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
