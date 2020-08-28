Michael Higgins

Michael Steven Higgins
HERTFORD - Michael Steven Higgins, 22, of Hertford, NC, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020. Born on September 2, 1997 in Orange County, NY, upon moving to Hertford he attended Perquimans County High School where he was captain of the soccer team having led the team to many victories, and had graduated with honors.
A graduate of East Carolina University, he had received a bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice and a minor in Security Studies, and was currently pursuing a double major while also serving as an intern in the N.C. State Highway Patrol's college internship program.
A hard worker and leader, throughout high school and college he was employed with Captain Bob's Restaurant and Catering. A kind and gentle man who was loved by all who knew him, he enjoyed the outdoors, boating, fishing, his F150 truck which he referred to as "Black Betty", was an avid gun enthusiast, a certified scuba diver, and was an ardent fan of the New Orleans Saints.
Surviving are his mother, Lisa Calogero Higgins; his father-figure, John Lovett; his brother, Shane Higgins; his canine companion, Benji; and his maternal grandparents, Richard and Arlene Calogero, all of Hertford. Also surviving are his three uncles, Rich Calogero and wife, Sherry, of Goshen, NY, Ray Calogero of Lake Hopatcong, NJ, and Jim Calogero and fiancee, Theresa, of Bradenton, FL; five cousins, Bennett Dolney and husband, Robert, and their daughter, Madison, Emma Calogero, Luke Calogero, Jimmy Calogero, and Erica DeBlanco and husband, Wes, and their daughter, Gia; honorary grandparents, Bron and Linda Prokuski, John Lovett Sr., and Marisa Zani; other dear family members, Thomas, Ronnie, Rebecca, and Tyler Lovett, and Patricia, Bruce, Marc and Kaila Sukennikoff; and his many dear friends.
He was preceded in death by an aunt, Loriann Calogero.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 2, at 2:00 p.m. in Holy Family Catholic Church, 1453 N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, with The Rev. P. Nicholas Cottrill officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made either to the N.C. State Highway Patrol Foundation, in care of Melissa Sutherland, 455 Normandy Road, Mooresville, NC 28117, or to the Perquimans County Schools Foundation, PO Box 337, Hertford, NC 27944, designated for the Michael S. Higgins Scholarship Fund which will have a focus on Criminal Justice studies.
Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.