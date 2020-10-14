Michael Jordan

Michael Joseph Jordan
TYNER - Michael Joseph "Mike" Jordan, of 279 Hunters Fork Road, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 12, 2020 in his home where he was surrounded by his loved ones.
Born at Saint Vincent's Hospital in Jacksonville, FL, on January 7, 1945, he was the son of the late Edward Jordan and Betty Whitehead Jordan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Christina "Cricket" Jordan.
Mike attended Saint Paul's Elementary & Bishop Kennedy High School in Jacksonville, FL and UNC in Wilmington, NC. Upon graduation from high school Mike enlisted in the United States Air Force and spent a tour in Vietnam where he served as a ground controller; after his military service he was employed as an Air Traffic Controller in Atlanta, GA. Mike had also formerly been employed at Chowan Hospital, PERT Labs and Jimbo's Jumbos.
Mike loved to fish and hang out with his fishing buddies. He may be best remembered for his kind heartedness, love of life and his quick wit.
Surviving are his wife of 30 years, Sandra Dail-Long; two daughters, Shannon Jordan of Carrboro and Elizabeth Hughes (Adam) of Edenton; a son, Allen Jordan of Ormond Beach, FL, and those he treated as his sons, Chilli Moore (grandson) of Elizabeth City and Jud Long (step-son) of Tyner. Also surviving are three sisters, Martha Jordan-Maynard (Michael) of Harborside, ME, Mary Brown (Bob) of Raynham, MA, and Maggie Demeter of Kill Devil Hills; and eight grandchildren, Noah, Eiley, Tyler, Armond, Elio, Finn, Jace and Ellison.
Those who knew him and loved him best are welcome to attend a private service which will be held Friday at 3:00 p.m. in the Copeland Family Cemetery, located near the home on Hunters Fork Road, Tyner, and will be conducted by Pastor A.J. Layton.
The family appreciates all the thoughts and prayers received for Mike and his family. A special thank you to Amedisys Hospice for the loving care given by their wonderful staff, especially to Elizabeth, Maddy, Anna and many, many others.
Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.