...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost
formation. Locally, some rural areas may briefly drop to 31 to
32 degrees around sunrise.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
Michael Klein, 78, of Elizabeth City, died Sunday, April 17, 2022 at Heritage Care. He was born in Tennessee on May 6, 1943 to the late Irvin Klein and Edith Schneider Klein and was married to Janice Coletta Klein. Mike served his country honorably in the U.S. Coast Guard and was a hospital administrator until his retirement. In addition to his wife of 50 years, he is survived by his daughter, Tracy Kania (Siggy) of Elizabeth City; and son, Jordan Klein (Katie) of Bristow, VA; sister, Kathy Goldman (Steve) of Birmingham, AL; and grandchildren, Eve, Ethan, Parker and Preston. A memorial service will be held Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Davin Phillips officiating. A visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 p.m. prior to the service. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/TwifordFuneralHome. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the family of Mike Klein. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
