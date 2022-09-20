Michael Lee Matthews, 76, of 600 Body Road, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022 in his son's home in Kitty Hawk where he was being cared for by family. Mr. Matthews was born in Perquimans County on February 7, 1946, and was the son of the late Nathan William and Marie Boyce Matthews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Nathan Matthews, and by his brother-in-law, James Cayton. A retired Field Services Engineer with General Electric following 27 years of employment, he was a member of Woodland United Methodist Church. Surviving is his wife of 57 years, Carol Cartwright Matthews; a daughter, Lynn Dalton (Chris) of Nags Head; a son, Davis Matthews (Michele) of Kitty Hawk; a sister-in-law, Dottie Cayton of Elizabeth City; and three grandchildren, Amber Dewey (Chris), Kelly Dewey (Christopher), and Michelle Matthews. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. in Woodland United Methodist Church, and will be conducted by his pastor, The Rev. C. Renee Edwards. A private burial will be in Cedarwood Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family in the fellowship hall of the church immediately following the service, and all other times at the residence. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Albemarle Home Care & Hospice, 1507 North Road Street, Suite 2, Elizabeth City, NC 27909, or to any chapter of the American Heart Association. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
