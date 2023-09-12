Michael Lee Rethford

Michael Lee "Mike" Rethford, 76, of 1395 Harvey Point Road, passed away Tuesday, September 5, 2023 in Windsor Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. Mr. Rethford was born in Mercer County, WV on February 9, 1947, and was the son of the late George Lee Rethford and Katie Louise Phelps Rethford Sutton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother, George Gary Rethford, and by his stepfather, Sammie Bertram Sutton. A retired Network Technician from Sprint, many remember him as the owner and operator of Mike's Produce which he ran from his home on Harvey Point Road. A former member of the Currituck Ruritan Club where he had served as its Vice President and was a Past President, he was honored to have also served as the Zone Governor of the Albemarle District of Ruritans. Other membership enjoyed included being a past member of the Bethel Masonic Lodge #589 in Bethel, NC. He was an Army veteran. Surviving is his wife of 11 years, Carlette Williams Rethford; a daughter, Stephanie Collie (Carl); two stepsons, Nicholas Maher (Christina) and Scott Maher (Kendra); six grandchildren, Thane Collie, and Malakai, Mykah, Nicole, Skylar, and Luna Marie Maher; and two half-sisters, Theresa Dozier and Lisa Lance. A gathering and time of visitation will be held Thursday, September 14, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and other times at the residence. In recognition of his military service, Army honors will be accorded at the end of the gathering at 7:30 p.m. The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to the staff of Windsor Rehabilitation and Healthcare for the love and excellent care provided during their time of need. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made either to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or to any chapter of the SPCA. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
