Michael Moore, Jr.

Michael Grady Moore, Jr.
POINT HARBOR - Michael Grady Moore, Jr., 35, passed away at his home on November 2, 2020.
Surviving are his mother, Vickie Smith Moore, and his brother, Ryan J. Moore. He was predeceased by his father, Michael Grady Moore.
Grady was a true local of Point Harbor, NC. He enjoyed snowboarding and traveling with friends and family. He also took pride in his role at The Paper Canoe in Duck, NC. Grady was known for his simplicity and his loyalty, and he will be greatly missed.
Due to the pandemic, visitation is limited to family and there will be a private gathering honoring Grady. To honor his father, contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society.
Gallop Funeral Services, Nags Head, NC is entrusted with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy are welcome via the online register at www.gallopfuneralservices.com.